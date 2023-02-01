UrduPoint.com

EU Delegation Visits Gaza To Assess Humanitarian Situation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2023 | 05:00 PM

EU delegation visits Gaza to assess humanitarian situation

GAZA CITY, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :A European delegation arrived in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday to assess the humanitarian situation in the blockaded territory.

"A delegation of 22 ambassadors and representatives of European Union countries arrived in Gaza on Wednesday morning," Shadi Othman, a communication officer at the European Union office, told Anadolu.

The "visit comes to view the humanitarian situation in Gaza and to visit projects funded by the European Union," he added.

According to Othman, the delegation will hold meetings with the Egyptian mission in Gaza as well as Palestinian civil society figures.

The delegation crossed into Gaza through the Beit Hanoun-Erez crossing and visited an UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) run school there upon arrival, according to an Anadolu reporter.

Home to nearly 2.3 million Palestinians, the Gaza Strip has been reeling under a years-long Israeli blockade since 2007, badly affecting livelihood in the enclave.

Related Topics

United Nations Civil Society Gaza European Union Marriage Visit Million

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Lithuanian Ambassador

RAK Ruler receives Lithuanian Ambassador

1 minute ago
 Sedition Case: Fawad Chaudhary secures post-arrest ..

Sedition Case: Fawad Chaudhary secures post-arrest bail

48 minutes ago
 Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives Uzbek Senate Chairper ..

Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives Uzbek Senate Chairperson at Wahat Al Karama

1 hour ago
 Mansour bin Zayed chairs Ministerial Development C ..

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Ministerial Development Council meeting on initiatives ..

1 hour ago
 Peshawar Suicide attack: US Centcom commander call ..

Peshawar Suicide attack: US Centcom commander calls army chief, expresses condol ..

3 hours ago
 Abdulla Al Mandous named UAE’s official candidat ..

Abdulla Al Mandous named UAE’s official candidate for WMO Presidency

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.