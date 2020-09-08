EU demands 'immediate liberation' of jailed Belarus opposition activists

Brussels, Sept 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :The EU's top diplomat on Monday called on Belarus to immediately free the more than 600 people jailed following a crackdown on protests after a controversial August presidential election.

"The EU expects the Belarusian authorities to ensure the immediate release of all detained on political grounds before and after the falsified 9 August presidential elections," Josep Borrell said.