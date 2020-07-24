EU demands US end Airbus tariffs 'immediately'

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :The European Commission on Friday demanded the United States stop imposing tariffs on Airbus jets after the planemaker said it had come into compliance with World Trade Organisation rulings.

"Unjustified tariffs on European products are not acceptable and, arising from the compliance in the Airbus case, we insist that the United States lifts these unjustified tariffs immediately," EU trade commissioner Phil Hogan said.