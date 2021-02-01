UrduPoint.com
EU Deplores 'widespread Detentions' In Pro-Navalny Protests

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 02:00 AM

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said he deplored the "widespread detentions and disproportionate use of force" against protesters and journalists in Russia on Sunday.

Police detained more than 4,400 people across Russia and blocked off the centre of Moscow in a massive clampdown on protests demanding the release of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

"I deplore widespread detentions and disproportionate use of force against protesters and journalists in #Russia again today," Borrell tweeted.

"People must be able to exercise their right to demonstrate without fear of repression. Russia needs to comply with its international commitments." Borrell is due to visit Moscow from next Thursday for talks on EU-Russia relations, during which eh will press the Kremlin to free critic Navalny. The opposition figure faces a court hearing next week that could end with him receiving a hefty jail term.

Navalny was detained at a Moscow airport in mid-January after flying back to Russia from Germany where he was recovering from an August poisoning he blames on the Kremlin.

Borrell's three-day trip to Russia -- the first for a top envoy from Brussels since 2017 -- has drawn criticism from some of the bloc's 27 nations. Their concern is it will send the wrong signal to Moscow.

But he has insisted he will send a "clear message" to his counterpart Sergei Lavrov when he meets him.

Some EU states have mooted sanctions over the crackdown but so far the bloc has held off as it waits to see if President Vladimir Putin's most prominent domestic opponent is released.

The EU in October slapped asset freezes and visa bans on six senior Russian officials over the "use of chemical weapons in the assassination attempt" of Navalny.

Relations with Moscow nosedived in 2014 over its annexation of Crimea and fuelling of the conflict in east Ukraine.

Borrell -- who is also set to meet representatives of Russian civil society -- is looking to enlist the Kremlin's help in efforts to revive the 2015 nuclear pact with Iran.

He will be keen for Moscow to exert its influence over Tehran as new US President Joe Biden weighs rejoining the deal.

