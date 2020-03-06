EU diplomatic chief welcomes Syria ceasefire

Zagreb, March 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :The European Union's diplomatic chief on Friday welcomed a Russian-Turkish ceasefire in Syria as a sign of goodwill but urged access for humanitarian aid.

"For sure I am pleased for the ceasefire, the ceasefire is good news. At least it's goodwill -- let's see how it works," Josep Borrell said as he arrived for talks with EU foreign ministers in Zagreb.