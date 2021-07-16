UrduPoint.com
EU Disease Agency Predicts Sharp Rise In Covid Cases By Aug 1

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 03:50 PM

Stockholm, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :The EU's disease agency said Friday it was predicting a sharp increase in Covid-19 with nearly five times as many new cases by August 1, compared to last week's level.

In its coverage area, which includes the European Union, Norway and Iceland, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) expected to see 420 cases per 100,000 inhabitants for the week ending on August 1, up from just under 90 last week, it said in a weekly report.

