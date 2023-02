(@FahadShabbir)

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :The EU will keep on lending support to Trkiye in the wake of Monday's twin devastating earthquakes, said the bloc's top crisis official.

"We are going to continue any support we can provide in order to help with the situation," Janez Lenarcic, European commissioner for crisis management, told a press conference on Thursday in Gaziantep, one of the provinces hit hard by Monday's earthquake disaster.

The aid Europe is sending to Trkiye shows a "strong solidarity," Lenarcic added, underlining that the EU has 38 rescue and medical units on the ground.

"This adds to 1,600 rescue personnel. All of them are helping to find survivors. We're working in close coordination with Turkish authorities," Lenarcic added.

"Yesterday, Trkiye requested additional assistance and it has started to come. We are going to continue any support we can in order to help with the situation. We have decided to allocate 3 million to Trkiye as a first step," he said.

"We also know that people who have been affected by this earthquake.

Helping Syrians is just as important as helping Turkish people. We're doing our best." On sending aid to Syria, which remains under EU sanctions, Lenarcic said that the sanctions do not apply to humanitarian aid.

He said the "sanctions are very carefully calibrated. Those sanctions target individuals and entities responsible for the oppression of the Syrian people. Those sanctions do not affect the principled delivery of humanitarian aid, which means that the aid is directly sent to those in need." "We have received requests from the Syrian authorities and we encouraged EU member states to provide that kind of assistance such as medical equipment. We need to make sure this aid gets to the people in need," he added, underlining that the bloc is in coordination with UN World food Program.

"We have also allocated 3.5 million for Syrians as a first step. Together with EU member states, the additional allocations of humanitarian funding since Monday due to the earthquake has now surpassed 50 million," he said, adding: "More will come, I'm confident."