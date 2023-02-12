UrduPoint.com

EU Doing Its Best To Aid Türkiye, Syria In Wake Of Quakes: Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 12, 2023 | 01:20 PM

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) –:The EU will keep on lending support to Türkiye in the wake of Monday's twin devastating earthquakes, said the bloc's top crisis official.

"We are going to continue any support we can provide in order to help with the situation," Janez Lenarcic, European commissioner for crisis management, told a press conference on Thursday in Gaziantep, one of the provinces hit hard by Monday's earthquake disaster.

The aid Europe is sending to Türkiye shows a "strong solidarity," Lenarcic added, underlining that the EU has 38 rescue and medical units on the ground.

"This adds to 1,600 rescue personnel. All of them are helping to find survivors. We're working in close coordination with Turkish authorities," Lenarcic added.

"Yesterday, Türkiye requested additional assistance and it has started to come. We are going to continue any support we can in order to help with the situation. We have decided to allocate €3 million to Türkiye as a first step," he said.

"We also know that people who have been affected by this earthquake.

Helping Syrians is just as important as helping Turkish people. We're doing our best." On sending aid to Syria, which remains under EU sanctions, Lenarcic said that the sanctions do not apply to humanitarian aid.

He said the "sanctions are very carefully calibrated. Those sanctions target individuals and entities responsible for the oppression of the Syrian people. Those sanctions do not affect the principled delivery of humanitarian aid, which means that the aid is directly sent to those in need." "We have received requests from the Syrian authorities and we encouraged EU member states to provide that kind of assistance such as medical equipment. We need to make sure this aid gets to the people in need," he added, underlining that the bloc is in coordination with UN World food Program.

"We have also allocated €3.5 million for Syrians as a first step. Together with EU member states, the additional allocations of humanitarian funding since Monday due to the earthquake has now surpassed €50 million," he said, adding: "More will come, I'm confident."

Related Topics

Earthquake World United Nations Syria Europe Gaziantep All From Best Top Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 February 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th February 2023

4 hours ago
 Soliton Group Chairman Meets with President of Pak ..

Soliton Group Chairman Meets with President of Pakistan to Discuss the Role of T ..

13 hours ago
 PPP to contest by-polls after party's consultation ..

PPP to contest by-polls after party's consultation: Adviser to the Prime Ministe ..

14 hours ago
 Syria to Receive Transactions From Abroad Thanks t ..

Syria to Receive Transactions From Abroad Thanks to US Sanctions Waiver - Ex-Min ..

14 hours ago
 City police chief visits Tableeghi congregation

City police chief visits Tableeghi congregation

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.