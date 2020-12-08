UrduPoint.com
EU Economy Shrinks In Q3 Amid Pandemic

ANKARA, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :In a partial bounce back, the European Union's gross domestic product (GDP) shrank by 4.2% in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the same period last year, the bloc's statistical authority reported Tuesday.

The euro area GDP also narrowed 4.2% year-on-year in July-September due to the coronavirus pandemic, Eurostat said.

Third quarter figures represent a partial recovery after drops of 14.7% and 13.

9% respectively in the previous quarters.

The eurozone/euro area or EA19 represents the member states that use the single Currency – the euro – while the EU27 defines all member countries of the bloc.

On a quarterly basis GDP rose 11.5% in the EU and 12.5% in the euro area, the sharpest rises seen since 1995.

Eurostat said that France showed the best performance with quarterly growth of 18.7% in July-September, while the lowest GDP rise was seen in Greece with 2.3%.

