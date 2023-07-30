BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :The European Union (EU) does not recognize and will not recognize the authorities resulting from the putsch in Niger, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said Saturday.

President Mohammed Bazoum was democratically elected; he is and therefore remains the only legitimate president of Niger, Borrell said in a statement.

Bazoum's release must be unconditional and without delay, said the statement.

The EU reiterates its calls for the complete restoration, without delay, of constitutional order in line with the declarations of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and its African and international partners in this regard, it said.

In addition to ending financial support, security cooperation between the EU and Niger has been suspended until further notice, according to the statement.

Soldiers in Niger have overthrown President Bazoum, the country's Defense and Security Forces said in a press release broadcast on national television late Wednesday, hours after the president was allegedly held hostage.