EU energy ministers to meet on Ukraine crisis

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :European Union energy ministers will hold an extraordinary meeting in Brussels on Monday, with several member states heavily dependent on Russian gas exports, French officials said.

Following the invasion of Ukraine, France's ecological transition minister Barbara Pompili will chair the afternoon talks, a statement said Saturday.

The EU has toughened its sanctions against Russia, but has not extended them to energy or excluded it from the global SWIFT inter-banking system.

Russian gas accounts for a high share of energy supplies in Germany, Hungary and Italy.

