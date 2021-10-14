EU envoy visits Iran with hope to revive nuclear talks

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :The EU envoy charged with coordinating talks on reviving the Iran nuclear deal, Enrique Mora, met Iranian deputy foreign minister Ali Bagheri in Tehran on Thursday.

The talks come a day after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned of "other options" if diplomacy fails, as his visiting Israeli counterpart reserved the right to use force.

"I will raise the urgency" of resuming the talks, Mora tweeted before his arrival in the Islamic republic.

The 2015 nuclear deal, which gave Iran sanctions relief in return for curbs on its nuclear activities, has been on life support since 2018, when then US president Donald Trump unilaterally pulled out.

Mora's trip to Tehran comes amid mounting pressure from EU countries as well as the United States for a swift resumption of talks on Washington's return to the agreement.

Iran's foreign ministry said Mora's visit "is a follow-up to consultations between the two sides on matters of shared interest, particularly Iran-EU relations, Afghanistan and the nuclear agreement".

Bagheri, in charge of the nuclear file for Iran, tweeted that the meeting would include talks about the "removal of cruel sanctions".