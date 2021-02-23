EU envoy warns Ethiopia Tigray crisis 'out of control'

(@FahadShabbir)

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Finland's Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto warned Tuesday that the crisis in Ethiopia's conflict-hit Tigray region appears "out of control", after visiting the country on behalf of the EU.

"You have come to the situation which is militarily and human rights-wise, humanitarian-wise very out of control," Haavisto told journalists in Brussels.

Tigray has been the theatre of fighting since early November 2020, when Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced military operations against the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), accusing them of attacking Federal army camps.

He declared victory after pro-government troops took regional capital Mekele in late November, though the TPLF vowed to fight on, and clashes have persisted in the region, hampering efforts to deliver humanitarian assistance.

"This operation has lasted more than three months, and we do not see the end," Haavisto said.