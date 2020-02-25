UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Envoys Agree Mandate For Brexit Trade Talks: Sources

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 12:20 AM

EU envoys agree mandate for Brexit trade talks: sources

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :EU ambassadors on Monday finalised a mandate for chief negotiator Michel Barnier ahead of tough talks due to start next week on Britain's future relationship with the bloc.

The paper setting out the bloc's demands and red lines for negotiations will now go to a meeting of EU ministers in Brussels on Tuesday for formal adoption, while London is expected to publish its own mandate on Thursday.

Britain formally left the EU on January 31 but is still trading like a member under a transition period ticking down to the end of the year, by which point a trade agreement is supposed to be struck.

"We have an agreement on the mandate at the level of ambassadors, who adopted it by consensus. It's good news," one source told AFP.

The latest version of the mandate, which has been revised several times, "specifies that the agreement should allow us to have fair competition conditions over the long term," the source added.

The extent to which Britain will follow EU rules on environmental, labour and other standards is set to be one of the thorniest issues in the talks.

"The mandate was clarified on all necessary points," another source added.

Related Topics

Brussels London January All Agreement Labour

Recent Stories

Hazza bin Zayed visits UMEX, SimTEX

22 minutes ago

Obaid Al Tayer meets US Secretary of Treasury

1 hour ago

Helpline 1166 established for public safety from c ..

35 minutes ago

Stocks, oil prices tumble as gold soars on virus p ..

18 minutes ago

WHO Calls on International Community to Prepare fo ..

35 minutes ago

Newspaper editors discuss ways of enhancing joint ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.