UrduPoint.com

EU Expands Myanmar Junta Sanctions Over Crackdown

Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2022 | 11:00 PM

EU expands Myanmar junta sanctions over crackdown

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :The European Union on Monday added 22 officials from Myanmar's military junta and four companies tied to the regime to the bloc's sanctions list over an ongoing crackdown after a coup last year.

The move takes the number of Myanmar officials targeted by EU asset freezes and visa bans to 65 and firms hit to 10 since the military seized power in February 2021.

Among those targeted by the latest round of sanctions were the ministers for investment, industry and information, officials at the election commission and senior members of military.

Two state mining and energy firms were also added to the list, along with two private firms linked to the junta.

"The European Union is deeply concerned by the continuing escalation of violence in Myanmar and the evolution towards a protracted conflict with regional implications," the bloc said in a statement.

"Since the military coup, the situation has continuously and gravely deteriorated."It repeated calls for "an immediate cessation of all hostilities, and an end to the disproportionate use of force and the state of emergency".

Myanmar has been in chaos, its economy paralysed, and more than 1,500 civilians have been killed in a military crackdown since the putsch in February 2021, according to a local monitoring group.

Related Topics

Election Commission Of Pakistan European Union Myanmar February Visa All From Industry

Recent Stories

Shoigu Says Ukraine Deployed Almost 60,000 Troops ..

Shoigu Says Ukraine Deployed Almost 60,000 Troops Near Donbas, Preparing Provoca ..

1 hour ago
 Shelter for traumatised apes in DR Congo's strife- ..

Shelter for traumatised apes in DR Congo's strife-torn east

1 hour ago
 Odebrecht graft trial starts for Peru ex-president ..

Odebrecht graft trial starts for Peru ex-president Humala

1 hour ago
 Restarting over 35 shut down industrial units crea ..

Restarting over 35 shut down industrial units creating thousands of jobs in D.I. ..

1 hour ago
 Kremlin Aide Kozak Says West, Ukraine Shifting Res ..

Kremlin Aide Kozak Says West, Ukraine Shifting Responsibility for Donbas to Mosc ..

1 hour ago
 Italy's Etna spews smoke and ashes, closing airpor ..

Italy's Etna spews smoke and ashes, closing airport

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>