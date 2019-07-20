EU expresses 'deep concern' after Iran seizes tanker

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) :The EU expressed its deep concern on Saturday over the seizure by Iran of a British-flagged tanker in the Strait of Hormuz, saying it brought risks of deepening tensions.

The seizure of two ships by Iranian authorities "is of deep concern," said a statement by the EU's foreign affairs office, which represents the bloc's 28 member states.

"In an already tense situation, this development brings risks of further escalation and undermines ongoing work to find a way to resolve current tensions," the statement said.