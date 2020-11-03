EU expresses 'deep concern' over I. Coast vote fallout

Brussels, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :The European Union on Tuesday expressed "deep concern" over post-election tensions in Ivory Coast where authorities say President Alassane Ouattara has been re-elected for a contested third term.

The EU "takes note of the announcement of the provisional results" and "expresses its deep concern over tensions, provocations and incitements to hatred that have prevailed and continue to persist" in the country, European diplomacy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement.