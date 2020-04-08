UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Finance Ministers Fail To Clinch Virus Rescue Deal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 11:40 AM

EU finance ministers fail to clinch virus rescue deal

Brussels, April 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :EU finance ministers failed on Wednesday to agree on a bailout plan to help hard hit member states face the coronavirus outbreak, after Italy refused to abandon its plea for "coronabonds" to share the burden.

"After 16 hours of discussions, we came close to a deal but we are not there yet. I suspended the Eurogroup and (we will) continue tomorrow Thursday," said Eurogroup chief Mario Centeno.

Related Topics

Italy Share Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 8 April 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

EU nations struggle to bridge bitter split over 'c ..

8 minutes ago

Asian markets mostly down as traders fret over vir ..

8 minutes ago

UAE announces recovery of 19 patients, 283 new cas ..

9 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Korean FM discuss bilateral re ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.