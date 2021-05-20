EU fines banks 371 mn euros over bond trading cartel

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :The European Commission fined top banks including UBS and Unicredit a total of 371 million Euros on Thursday for running an illegal bond-trading cartel during the worst years of the eurozone debt crisis.

The decision, announced by EU competition chief Margrethe Vestager, said traders from seven investment banks colluded in online chatrooms to fix prices and share sensitive information.