EU Foreign Ministers To Hold Talks On Afghanistan Tuesday
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 03:20 PM
Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :EU foreign ministers will hold crisis talks via videolink Tuesday on the situation in Afghanistan as European nations scramble to evacuate personnel from the country, diplomats told AFP.
Member states and Brussels are frantically trying to pull their foreign and Afghan staff out of Kabul amid fears of reprisals after the Taliban's takeover of power.