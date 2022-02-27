UrduPoint.com

EU Foreign Ministers To Meet Sunday Over Invasion Of Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2022 | 01:30 AM

EU foreign ministers to meet Sunday over invasion of Ukraine

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :EU foreign ministers will meet on Sunday, diplomats said, as the European Union faces mounting calls from Kiev to beef up its military support and toughen sanctions on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine.

The meeting will take place by video conference at 1700 GMT, several EU diplomats told AFP, on the fourth day of Russia's devastating invasion of Ukraine.

