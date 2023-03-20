UrduPoint.com

EU Foreign Policy Chief Hails Türkiye, UN For Black Sea Grain Deal Extension

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2023 | 05:50 PM

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) -:EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Monday lauded Türkiye and the UN for securing an extension to the Black Sea grain deal.

The agreement "has been prolonged and congratulations to the UN and Türkiye for this diplomatic effort," Borrell told reporters before a meeting of EU foreign ministers.

"Let's hope that this will be implemented efficiently and without delays," he added.

Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed a deal in Istanbul last July to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian ports that were blocked after the war began in February.

The agreement was extended for a second time on Saturday for 120 days, just before it was due to expire on the same day.

If there are any issues in the implementation, "the consequences will be counted in the losses of human lives," Borrell warned, referring to the growing risk of a global food shortage.

He also hailed the extension as "good news" for Ukraine and its agricultural exports.

Related Topics

Shortage United Nations Exports Ukraine Russia Same Istanbul February July From Agreement

Recent Stories

COP28 President-Designate delivers opening remarks ..

COP28 President-Designate delivers opening remarks at Copenhagen Climate Ministe ..

12 minutes ago
 Emirates embraces the spirit of the Holy Month wit ..

Emirates embraces the spirit of the Holy Month with a thoughtful passenger journ ..

18 minutes ago
 Oldest pearling town in Arabian Gulf discovered in ..

Oldest pearling town in Arabian Gulf discovered in Umm Al Qaiwain

57 minutes ago
 Emirates Development Bank awarded â€˜Best Customer ..

Emirates Development Bank awarded â€˜Best Customer Experience Digital Platform&# ..

57 minutes ago
 UAE Ramadan moon-sighting committee to meet Tuesda ..

UAE Ramadan moon-sighting committee to meet Tuesday

57 minutes ago
 Emirates Health Services launches its Strategy for ..

Emirates Health Services launches its Strategy for Happiness and Wellbeing

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.