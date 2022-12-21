UrduPoint.com

EU Foreign Policy Chief Vows 'zero Tolerance' Against Corruption

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 21, 2022 | 12:30 PM

EU foreign policy chief vows 'zero tolerance' against corruption

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :- EU's foreign policy chief on Monday ensured "zero tolerance" over corruption as an "internal" investigation over corruption charges will be launched by the European Parliament.

"The news that we learned during the weekend is very much worrisome but I think that we have to let the judiciary and the police do their job," Josep Borrell told a news conference after EU foreign ministers meeting "You know that we don't have any kind of complacency, zero tolerance with corruption wherever it happens," Borrell added.

His remarks came after the European Parliament announced the launch of an investigation with its head Roberta Metsola saying "there will be no sweeping under the carpet."

