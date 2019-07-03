UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU, France, Germany And UK Urge Iran To Reverse Uranium Decision

Sumaira FH 59 seconds ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 02:00 AM

EU, France, Germany and UK urge Iran to reverse uranium decision

Brussels, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :The diplomatic chiefs of the EU, France, Germany and Britain said Tuesday they were "extremely concerned" and urged Iran to reverse its decision to breach a limit on enriched uranium reserves under a 2015 nuclear deal.

"We urge Iran to reverse this step and to refrain from further measures that undermine the nuclear deal," said the joint statement signed by EU diplomatic chief Federica Mogherini and the three countries' foreign ministers -- France's Jean-Yves Le Drian, Germany's Heiko Maas and Britain's Jeremy Hunt.

Tehran said Monday that it had made good on its warning that it would breach the limit in response to Washington abandoning the nuclear deal last year and hitting Iran's crucial oil exports and financial transactions with biting sanctions.

Iran, which has sought to pressure the remaining parties to save the deal, announced on May 8 that it would no longer respect the limit set on its enriched uranium and heavy water stockpiles.

It threatened to abandon further nuclear commitments unless the deal's remaining partners -- Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia -- helped it circumvent sanctions, especially to sell its oil.

"We have been consistent and clear that our commitment to the nuclear deal depends on full compliance by Iran," said the joint statement on Tuesday.

"We regret this decision by Iran, which calls into question an essential instrument of nuclear nonproliferation."It added that the group was "urgently considering next steps under the terms" of the deal, which saw Iran commit to never acquiring an atomic bomb, accept drastic limits on its nuclear programme and submit to IAEA inspections in exchange for a partial lifting of international sanctions.

Related Topics

Exchange Exports Iran Water Russia China Washington Nuclear Threatened France Oil Germany May 2015 From

Recent Stories

UAE denies ownership of weapons found in Libya

2 hours ago

IMF's Lagarde 'honored' to be tapped to head Europ ..

1 hour ago

EU summit deal 'done' on top jobs: Luxembourg Prim ..

1 hour ago

Lagarde Relinquishes Role as IMF Chief Amid Nomina ..

1 hour ago

Int'l market to open for Pakistan after signing IM ..

1 hour ago

Lagarde Relinquishes Role as IMF Chief Amid Nomina ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.