EU, Germany demand Poland clarify 'serious' visa scandal

Berlin, Sept 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :The European Union and Germany on Wednesday pressed the Polish government to clear up "serious" visa fraud allegations that could impact its neighbours in the bloc.

Polish media reports said a system for giving out Schengen visas to people from the middle East and Africa in exchange for bribes was put in place through the Polish consulates and some external companies in the countries concerned.

Amid growing tensions within the EU over migration, German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser called her Polish counterpart Mariusz Kaminski Tuesday and her ministry asked Warsaw's envoy to Berlin to appear over the issue, officials said.

During the talks, Berlin demanded that Warsaw provide "rapid and complete clarification" of the "serious" allegations.

The European Commission on Wednesday gave Warsaw two weeks to provide "clarifications" of the charges, calling the reports "very concerning".

Berlin's queries prompted an angry response from Kaminski, who rejected the "absurd" claims regarding the scope of the affair.

"Unfortunately, the German press latched onto the opposition's completely absurd narrative regarding the scale of what we were dealing with," Kaminski told Poland's Radio Zet.

"I spoke to the German interior minister yesterday...I explained the actual scale."Authorities in Warsaw say the scheme may have involved several hundred Polish work visas, while the Polish opposition says the real number could be around 250,000.