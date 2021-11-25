UrduPoint.com

EU Gives UK Deadline To Resolve France Fishing Spat

Sumaira FH 38 seconds ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 02:10 AM

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :The European Union on Wednesday gave Britain a December 10 deadline to resolve the issue of licences sought by French fishermen, who complain that post-Brexit requirements are too onerous.

Environment and Fishing Commissioner Virginijus Sinkevicius made the demand in a meeting with Britain's Environment Secretary George Eustice, said an EU spokesman.

France had asked the Commission to be "more active" in resolving the dispute.

"The Commission must give a deadline to the UK," said French Fisheries Minister Annick Girardin.

France is demanding more fishing licences from London and the Channel Island of Jersey as part of the post-Brexit agreement signed in late 2020.

European fishermen can continue to work in British waters as long as they can prove that they used to fish there.

But the French and British are arguing over the nature and extent of the evidence required.

