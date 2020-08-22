EU hails 'important and positive' Libya ceasefire deal

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :The European Union's diplomatic chief Josep Borrell praised Libya's ceasefire agreement as "important and positive" and called on all factions in the North Africa state to keep their commitments.

"Important and positive news coming from #Libya on a ceasefire and the resumption of a political process," Borrell tweeted. "Crucial now that all parties stand by their statements. All Libyans deserve a political solution and a return to stability and peace."Libya's warring rival factions announced on Friday that they would cease all hostilities and organise elections, a move widely welcomed by the UN and several countries.