EU Heads Seek 'new Chapter' With Erdogan On Turkey Visit

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 08:10 AM

EU heads seek 'new chapter' with Erdogan on Turkey visit

Brussels, April 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :The EU's top two officials head to Turkey on Tuesday to lay out to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan the bloc's conditions for improved ties after a dip in tensions.

European Council president Charles Michel and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen will hold out the prospect of key economic and diplomatic gains for Ankara, including more funding for Turkey's hosting of millions of Syrian refugees.

But the roadmap for relaunching cooperation -- agreed by EU leaders at a summit last month -- depends on Erdogan acting constructively and continuing to de-escalate tensions over Turkey's gas exploration in the eastern Mediterranean.

An EU official said Tuesday's meeting in Ankara "will not be the moment for negotiations, but will provide a framework" on the way forward.

The bloc has been encouraged by conciliatory moves from Ankara over the past few months, including the resumption of talks with Greece over a disputed maritime border and steps to restart UN peace efforts for divided EU member state Cyprus.

Brussels' "carrot-and-stick" approach entails the possibility of modernising a customs union, liberalising visa rules, more money for Syrian refugees and a resumption of high-level dialogues on topics from security to health.

But any steps would be "phased, proportionate and reversible", and if Ankara backtracks then the EU has warned it could slap painful sanctions on the country.

"If Erdogan does not show himself to be cooperative then everything will be blocked," the official warned.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

