EU health agency chief says coronavirus likely to 'remain with us' long-term: AFP interview

Stockholm, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :The world should be prepared for the coronavirus to continue to circulate long-term despite the roll-out of vaccines, the head of the EU's ECDC health agency, Andrea Ammon, told AFP on Friday.

"It seems more likely that it would stay. It seems very well adapted to humans. So we should be prepared that it will remain with us," the head of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control said in an interview.