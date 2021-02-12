UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Health Agency Chief Says Coronavirus Likely To 'remain With Us' Long-term: AFP Interview

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 11:10 PM

EU health agency chief says coronavirus likely to 'remain with us' long-term: AFP interview

Stockholm, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :The world should be prepared for the coronavirus to continue to circulate long-term despite the roll-out of vaccines, the head of the EU's ECDC health agency, Andrea Ammon, told AFP on Friday.

"It seems more likely that it would stay. It seems very well adapted to humans. So we should be prepared that it will remain with us," the head of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control said in an interview.

Related Topics

World Coronavirus

Recent Stories

OSCE Media Freedom Office States Need for Pluralis ..

38 minutes ago

US Treasury Chief Vows Multilateral Engagement Wit ..

30 minutes ago

Canada Records 651 Cases of Coronavirus Vaccine Ad ..

38 minutes ago

Two sports establishments closed, seven fined for ..

2 hours ago

Canadian Provinces Report Upwards of 450 Cases of ..

1 hour ago

EU Sanctions Proposals Must Have Clear Legal Basis ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.