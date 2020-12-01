UrduPoint.com
EU Health Agency To Meet By Dec 29 For Pfizer Vaccine Decision

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 05:20 PM

Berlin, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :The European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Tuesday said it would hold an extraordinary meeting on December 29 "at the latest" to consider emergency approval for a Covid-19 vaccine developed by Germany's BioNTech and US giant Pfizer.

"If the data submitted are robust enough to conclude on the quality, safety and effectiveness of the vaccine, EMA... will conclude its assessment during an extraordinary meeting scheduled for 29 December at the latest," the EU regulator said in a statement.

Pfizer and BioNTech earlier announced they had formally applied for conditional EU approval for their jab, following a similar request in the United States.

