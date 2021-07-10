EU hits 70% adult coverage vaccine delivery goal

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :The European Union has hit its target of delivering enough coronavirus vaccine to cover 70 percent of the adult population, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Saturday.

The 27 governments are responsible for administering the vaccines to citizens -- and some are working much faster than others -- but von der Leyen stressed that: "The EU has kept its word."