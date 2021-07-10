UrduPoint.com
EU Hits Goal Of Delivering Vaccines For 70% Of Adults

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 03:20 PM

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :The European Union has hit its target of delivering enough coronavirus vaccine to cover 70 percent of the adult population, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Saturday.

The 27 governments are responsible for administering the vaccines to citizens -- and some are working much faster than others -- but von der Leyen stressed that: "The EU has kept its word." The EU joint vaccine purchasing scheme, run by von der Leyen's European Commission, has delivered 330 million BioNTech-Pfizer shots, 100 million AstraZeneca, 50 million from Moderna and 20 million Johnson & Johnson.

All but the J&J jab require two doses to achieve full efficacy, and the EU is home to an estimated 366 million adults.

"This weekend, we delivered enough vaccine to member states to fully vaccinate at least 70 percent of the adult population this month. By tomorrow, some 500 million doses will have been distributed to all regions of Europe," von der Leyen said.

"Covid 19 is not yet defeated. But we are prepared to continue supplying vaccines -- also against new variants. Now the member states must do everything they can to ensure that vaccinations move forward. Only then will we all be safe."

