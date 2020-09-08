EU hobbled over Navalny sanctions response

Brussels, Sept 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :European countries have threatened sanctions on Russia over the alleged nerve agent attack on opposition leader Alexei Navalny, but a concerted decision will be tough to reach given the interests at stake.

Western governments are united -- at least in outrage -- over the latest in a long line of assassination attempts against critics of President Vladimir Putin.

And the Navalny case also raises particular concerns as German doctors say it involved the use of the Novichok nerve agent.

The EU last week condemned the use of a chemical weapon as "a serious breach of international law" and warned Moscow it may respond with "appropriate actions, including through restrictive measures".

A diplomat explained that "restrictive measures" is code for sanctions against individuals who would then be banned from travelling to the EU and would have any assets they hold in the bloc frozen.

There is already a precedent for such measures: in 2019, the EU added four members of Russia's GRU military intelligence service to its sanctions list.

This followed the attack on Russian ex-double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter, who were poisoned in March 2018 in the English town of Salisbury with Novichok -- like Navalny now.

But the Skripal case was different in one crucial respect: The attack took place on the soil of an EU and NATO member, whereas Navalny was poisoned in Russia.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said an "international response" is needed but has refused to speculate on what form it might take.