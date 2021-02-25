UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Holds Virus Talks As Pfizer Says Vaccine 94% Effective

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 06:20 PM

EU holds virus talks as Pfizer says vaccine 94% effective

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :EU leaders met Thursday under the spectre of Europe's sluggish vaccine drive as Pfizer said its Covid jab proved 94 percent effective, raising hopes for mass immunisation campaigns to help end the pandemic.

The news came as the World Health Organization (WHO) urged governments to try to better understand the long-term consequences of coronavirus on some sufferers, calling the impact of prolonged symptoms a "significant" burden.

The virus was centre stage at a virtual EU meeting where leaders were due to discuss Europe's vaccine procurement woes -- and also debate so called "green passports".

Ahead of the video-conference, Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov called for passes to be issued to allow Europeans who have been vaccinated to travel and socialise.

"We want to get back to normal as quickly as possible, have our old lives back and maximum freedom," Kurz tweeted.

The bloc has been plagued by vaccine supply problems and has come under fire for its stuttering rollout.

Just four percent of the EU's 450 million people have received at least one jab, according to an AFP tally, and only two percent have been fully vaccinated with two doses.

But European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said her goal is to have 70 percent of adults in the European Union vaccinated by mid-September.

Related Topics

Fire Prime Minister World Europe European Union Austria Turkish Lira Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

‘Govt has no authority to seek opinion from SC o ..

7 minutes ago

Al Bowardi continues tours of IDEX 2021

11 minutes ago

41 minutes ago

Cotton price touches sky  

42 minutes ago

84,573 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in l ..

56 minutes ago

Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates Sharifa Sulaiman ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.