Open Menu

EU Hosts Latin America Amid Rifts Over Ukraine, Trade

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 17, 2023 | 03:10 PM

EU hosts Latin America amid rifts over Ukraine, trade

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :The European Union hosts Latin American and Caribbean leaders at a summit Monday, hoping to revive strained ties despite divisions over trade and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The summit is the third between Brussels and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), but only the first since 2015, with several issues undermining closer ties.

"We need our close friends to be at our side in these uncertain times," European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said, welcoming Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

As EU and CELAC leaders gathered in Brussels, diplomats were struggling to agree on the wording of the final communique -- with Europe pushing for a strong stance against Moscow.

The 33 nations of Latin America and the Caribbean have no agreed position on the Ukraine war, however, and some would like to protect ties with Russia or seek a compromise peace deal.

Instead, some CELAC delegates will push for the implementation of the 2019 EU-Mercosur trade deal, which has stalled on European concerns about deforestation and agricultural competition.

Three years after agreeing on the deal, which liberalizes trade between the EU and Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay, it has yet to be ratified by several European governments.

Some capitals had hoped that the summit, held under Spain's tenure in the rotating presidency of the EU, would bring new momentum to the Mercosur deal.

But diplomats from both blocs were clear that Monday's talks would be an arena for discussion, and no breakthrough on trade was expected.

A senior Spanish diplomat told reporters in Brussels that EU-CELAC "will be a political summit, not a negotiating summit".

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe European Union Brussels Argentina Spain Brazil Paraguay Uruguay 2015 2019 From

Recent Stories

Khalifa University launches UAE’s first MSc Prog ..

Khalifa University launches UAE’s first MSc Programme in Medical Physics suppo ..

29 minutes ago
 ADIB launches ‘Istikrar’, UAE’s first long-t ..

ADIB launches ‘Istikrar’, UAE’s first long-term, fixed-rate home finance

30 minutes ago
 Sarfaraz Ahmed becomes first Pakistani wicketkeepe ..

Sarfaraz Ahmed becomes first Pakistani wicketkeeper-batsman to reach 3000 Test r ..

48 minutes ago
 Pervaiz Elahi challenges detention orders before L ..

Pervaiz Elahi challenges detention orders before LHC

1 hour ago
 Global Media Congress proves UAE’s keenness to c ..

Global Media Congress proves UAE’s keenness to create platforms of expression ..

2 hours ago
 Mariam Almheiri witnesses opening of new e&amp; en ..

Mariam Almheiri witnesses opening of new e&amp; enterprise Innovation Centre

2 hours ago
Qureshi expresses concerns over not taking PTI int ..

Qureshi expresses concerns over not taking PTI into consultation process for ele ..

2 hours ago
 DSCE receives ISO 50001 and Net-Zero certification ..

DSCE receives ISO 50001 and Net-Zero certifications for sustainable energy manag ..

2 hours ago
 ADJD considers registration applications filed by ..

ADJD considers registration applications filed by 20 experts in various discipli ..

2 hours ago
 PM thanks Sri Lanka for helping clinch IMF deal

PM thanks Sri Lanka for helping clinch IMF deal

3 hours ago
 IHC grants protective bail to Asad Qaiser in corru ..

IHC grants protective bail to Asad Qaiser in corruption case

3 hours ago
 Pervaiz Elahi put in detention for 30 days under M ..

Pervaiz Elahi put in detention for 30 days under MPO 3

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous