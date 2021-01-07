UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Insists On Keeping Vaccine Contracts Secret

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 07:10 PM

EU insists on keeping vaccine contracts secret

Brussels, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :The European Union will keep the details of its contracts with Covid-19 vaccine makers secret while negotiating with them, the bloc's commissioner for health said Thursday.

"We are bound by the confidentiality clauses of the contract, and disclosure of any confidential information at this moment in time undermines the ongoing negotiations that we have with companies," Stella Kyriakides told the European Parliament.

The European Commission has negotiated or is in the process of negotiating pre-purchase agreements with seven manufacturers of proven or potential Covid-19 vaccines.

Two of the vaccines, ones made by BioNTech/Pfizer and by Moderna, have been authorised for use in the EU, and the Commission hopes others will follow.

The bloc has already secured advance order contracts for two billion doses of those vaccines, enough for twice the EU's population of 450 million given that most of the vaccines require two doses, to be administered weeks apart.

But a slow rollout in member countries, coupled with the secrecy obscuring the terms of the contracts, have contributed to the political pressure building against EU governments and the Commission.

Kyriakides said, however, that the confidentiality clauses would be respected for the time being.

"When the time's ready within the contractual constraints (we'll) explore making information of these contracts available to nominated members of the Parliament with specific arrangements.

.. once the sensitive ongoing negotiations are concluded," she said.

Kyriakides added that the confidentiality was part of an EU strategy to get the most cost-effective result.

- Spreading risk - By negotiating on behalf of -- and in coordination with -- the EU's 27 member countries, "it reduces cost and it gives us a stronger negotiating position," she argued.

The EU has sealed deals with BioNTech/Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi-GSk and Curevac, and it is in talks with Novavax.

The Commission has been criticised in the German media, accused of under-buying vaccines developed by German outfits BioNTech and Curevac to proportionally boost those made by French group Sanofi.

But Kyriakides strongly denied that, noting that the negotiations started early last year when no data was available as to which of the potential vaccines might turn out to be effective.

Europe, she said, "did not put all its eggs in one basket," and the advance-order contracts were struck in agreement with member states.

The Sanofi contract was based on "the type of vaccine, the time factor, the price, the proven capacity for safe mass production and distribution, and the issue of liability," she said.

"The way the member states moved with this vaccine has nothing to do with this being produced in France."

Related Topics

Parliament France German European Union Price Media All Agreement (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

ADQ expands foundation for healthcare and pharma e ..

1 hour ago

PITB signs MoU with Punjab Information Commission ..

1 hour ago

AED4.3 billion of real estate transactions in Duba ..

1 hour ago

Armeena Khan believes Zoos seriously need to be do ..

1 hour ago

CTD arrests seven terrorists from Sargodha

2 hours ago

EAD Secretary-General participates in virtual envi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.