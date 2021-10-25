UrduPoint.com

EU, Iran To Hold Nuclear Talks In Brussels 'this Week'

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 09:30 PM

EU, Iran to hold nuclear talks in Brussels 'this week'

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :The EU's top negotiator will meet his counterpart from Tehran this week in Brussels for talks on restarting negotiations over Iran's nuclear deal, a spokesman for the bloc said on Monday.

The EU and world powers are scrambling to try to get negotiations in Vienna aimed at reviving the 2015 accord back on track after the election of a new president in Tehran.

Iran's chief negotiator on the deal, Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri, wrote on Twitter that he would be in Brussels on Wednesday "to continue our talks on result-oriented negotiations".

EU spokesman Peter Stano said the meeting would involve the bloc's lead negotiator Enrique Mora, who visited Tehran earlier this month to push Iran to restart full negotiations.

Stano said the EU's diplomatic service was "sparing no efforts to resume talks of all parties in Vienna".

