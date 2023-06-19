EU, Kenya reach trade deal in boost to Brussels' Africa ties

(@FahadShabbir)

Nairobi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :The European Union and Kenya announced a major trade deal Monday in a coup for Brussels as it seeks deeper economic ties with Africa in the face of competition from China.

Kenyan President William Ruto presided over a ceremony in Nairobi to mark the formal conclusion of negotiations to the EU-Kenya Economic Partnership Agreement.

Once ratified and entered into force, Kenya will receive duty-free and quota-free access to the EU, its biggest market, where it sends roughly one-fifth of all its exports.

Ruto described the agreement as a "very important milestone" and voiced hope it would be implemented next year.

The Kenya deal is the culmination of trade talks between the EU and the East African Community (EAC) that started roughly a decade ago.

Imports from the EU to Kenya, such as chemicals and machinery, will receive progressive tariff reductions over 25 years, but some sensitive products will be excluded.

"Today is a very proud moment for Kenya, and I believe a very proud moment for the European Union," Kenyan Trade Minister Moses Kuria said after signing the agreement with EU Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis.

Two-way trade totalled 3.3 billion Euros ($3.6 billion) in 2022, up 27 percent since 2018, according to EU figures.

Kenya's main exports to the 27-nation bloc are agricultural products, including vegetables, fruits and the country's famous tea and coffee.

Over 70 percent of Kenya's cut flowers are destined for Europe.

Ruto said Kenya's farmers could be "assured of a predictable market" and the agreement provides new opportunities to boost this trade.

"It ensures a stable market for industrialists, for our farmers, and also industrialists in the European Union," he said.