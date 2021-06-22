UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Launches Antitrust Probe Against Google Over Online Ads

Muhammad Irfan 20 seconds ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 03:10 PM

EU launches antitrust probe against Google over online ads

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :The EU launched a wide-ranging antitrust probe against Google on Tuesday over concerns that it is forcing out rivals in the highly profitable online advertising market.

The probe will "assess whether Google has violated EU competition rules by favouring its own online display advertising technology services", a statement said.

Related Topics

Google Technology Market

Recent Stories

Together, we thrive.

3 minutes ago

Two fireworks dealers arrested

2 minutes ago

Municipal Commissioner expresses satisfaction over ..

2 minutes ago

Gold imports fall by 26.83% in 11 months

2 minutes ago

Online mango trade offers handsome profit to growe ..

2 minutes ago

Fawad for opposition's 'positive contribution' tow ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.