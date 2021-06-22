EU Launches Antitrust Probe Against Google Over Online Ads
Tue 22nd June 2021
Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :The EU launched a wide-ranging antitrust probe against Google on Tuesday over concerns that it is forcing out rivals in the highly profitable online advertising market.
The probe will "assess whether Google has violated EU competition rules by favouring its own online display advertising technology services", a statement said.