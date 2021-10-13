UrduPoint.com

EU Launches First Green Bond With Record Demand

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 02:50 PM

EU launches first green bond with record demand

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :The European Commission on Tuesday issued the first NextGenerationEU green bond, raising 12 billion Euros (13.8 billion U.S. Dollars) to be allocated exclusively to green and sustainable investments across the European Union (EU).

A wide range of investors have expressed interest in the bond. The final order book was over 135 billion euros, which meant that the bond has been more than 11 times oversubscribed. This was the largest green bond order book ever in global capital markets, the largest green bond ever issued, and the EU is set to become the world's largest green bond issuer by far, according to Johannes Hahn, commissioner in charge of budget and administration.

Today's issuance, which followed the adoption of the NextGenerationEU Green Bond framework earlier in September, represents a start to the NextGenerationEU green bond program of up to 250 billion euros by end-2026.

The funds from the NextGenerationEU green bond issuance will be used to finance green and sustainable expenditure under the Recovery and Resilience Facility.

A minimum of 37 percent of each national Recovery and Resilience Plan has to be devoted to the green transition.

"Today's issuance is a strong start for the NextGenerationEU green bond program. Set to turn the EU into the world's biggest green bond issuer, it is a powerful signal of the EU's commitment to sustainability," Hahn told a press conference.

"Our future is green and it is extremely important that we seize the opportunity to clearly show to investors that their funds will be used to finance a sustainable European recovery," Hahn said.

NextGenerationEU is a temporary recovery instrument of more than 800 billion euros in current prices to support Europe's recovery from the corona-virus pandemic and help build a greener, more digital and more resilient Europe. To finance NextGenerationEU, the European Commission -- on behalf of the EU -- will raise up to 800 billion euros from the capital markets between now and the end of 2026. (1 euro = 1.15 U.S. dollars)

Related Topics

World Europe Budget European Union Euro September Market From Billion

Recent Stories

‘Unbelievable’ Expo 2020 Dubai leaves Brazilia ..

‘Unbelievable’ Expo 2020 Dubai leaves Brazilian volleyball legend Giba in aw ..

18 minutes ago
 Mubadala World Tennis Championship makes way for t ..

Mubadala World Tennis Championship makes way for the best in women’s game

37 minutes ago
 US to Convene Counter-Ransomware Meeting October 1 ..

US to Convene Counter-Ransomware Meeting October 13-14 With 30 Participants - Of ..

20 minutes ago
 US Looking to See Follow-Up Actions From Russia Af ..

US Looking to See Follow-Up Actions From Russia After Sharing Ransomware Info - ..

20 minutes ago
 China's benchmark interbank gold prices higher Wed ..

China's benchmark interbank gold prices higher Wednesday

20 minutes ago
 S.Korea's employment growth hits 7.5-year high in ..

S.Korea's employment growth hits 7.5-year high in September

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.