EU launches 'in-depth' probe of Google bid for Fitbit

Brussels, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :The European Commission launched an "in-depth investigation" on Tuesday into whether US tech giant Google's planned $2.1 billion purchase of smartwatch maker Fitbit would give it an unfair market advantage.

"Our investigation aims to ensure that control by Google over data collected through wearable devices as a result of the transaction does not distort competition," EU competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager said.