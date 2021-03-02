EU launches mediation of Georgia crisis

(@FahadShabbir)

Tbilisi, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :The European Union on Monday initiated talks between Georgia's government and opposition to defuse a spiralling post-electoral political crisis that deepened with the arrest of an opposition leader last week.

The nation in Europe's extreme southeast has been in the grip of a crisis since parliamentary elections in October, which the opposition has denounced as rigged.

Last week's violent police raid on the headquarters of largest opposition force, the United National Movement (UNM), and the arrest of the party leader Nika Melia, further exacerbated the tensions.

In a surprise diplomatic win during a visit to the capital Tbilisi, European Council President Charles Michel initiated talks between Georgia's government and opposition parties.

Negotiations under Michel's mediation were held late in the evening between Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and leaders of all opposition parties.

"Tonight, I am proud because a good step, an important step in the right direction has been taken... the political dialogue has been relaunched," Michel told journalists after the talks.

"That doesn't mean that everything was solved," he said, but both the government and opposition demonstrated "political will to find together solutions." Michel added that the negotiations will continue and the progress will be evaluated in two weeks' time during the next EU-Georgia Association Council meeting.

Prime Minister Garibashvili said an agreement was reached that "this dialogue will go on."A leader of opposition Lelo party, Badri Japaridze, told AFP that "intense work is to be done and significant progress is to be achieved over the next two weeks.""I am confident, that President Michel's personal role and efforts, the EU's high-level engagement will help us to find a way out political impasse."