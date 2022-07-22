UrduPoint.com

EU Launches New Legal Moves Against UK Over N. Ireland

Umer Jamshaid Published July 22, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :The European Commission on Friday launched four new legal proceedings against Britain over London's failure to implement Brexit divorce terms to govern trade with Northern Ireland.

The proceedings by Brussels add to the legal case load after a year-long truce as the EU challenges a British government bid to scrap parts of post-Brexit trade arrangements in Northern Ireland.

"Despite repeated calls by the European Parliament, the 27 EU member states and the European Commission to implement the Protocol (on Northern Ireland), the UK government has failed to do so," a statement said.

The UK government last month unveiled legislation to unilaterally change trading terms for the politically-fraught British province and the plan is now making its way through parliament.

"In the spirit of constructive cooperation, we have refrained from launching new internal procedures for over a year to create the space to look for joint solutions with the UK," said EU spokeswoman Arianna Podesta.

"However, the UK's unwillingness to engage with them in a meaningful manner in discussions since last February, and the continued passage of the Northern Ireland Bill through the UK Parliament go directly against the spirit of cooperation." The EU also accused the UK of investing "little time in explaining the Protocol to people and businesses in Northern Ireland, and did not prepare them adequately for the changes Brexit caused".

The EU said the new proceedings target a series of violations including failure to implement the EU's custom rules, which was raising the chances for illegal products entering Europe and facilitating fraud.

Britain was also accused of failing to implement EU alcohol excise taxes.

The four legal proceedings will be added to existing ones that also target trade matters on the island of Ireland.

