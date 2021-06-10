UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Lawmakers Debate End To Caged Farming

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 06:50 PM

EU lawmakers debate end to caged farming

Strasbourg, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :The European Parliament on Thursday debated putting an end to battery farming by 2027 ahead of a vote aimed at convincing the bloc to phase out the practice.

The push to stop farmers from rearing animals in cages comes after almost 1.4 million people from across the 27-nation bloc put their Names to an initiative from Brussels called End the Cage Age.

"It is necessary to make changes or reach a ban on cage breeding," German MEP Norbert Lins, the parliament's pointman on the issue, said ahead of the vote later Thursday.

"2027 could represent an acceptable date for the complete disappearance of cage farming," he said.

A vote in favour of the move by lawmakers would kick off a legislative process including debates between the bloc's executive and member states that could take months.

"We must act on citizens' calls for action in the area of animal welfare," EU health and food safety commissioner Stella Kyriakides wrote on Twitter.

"I look forward to working with all stakeholders to turn our citizens' expectations into reality." The text put forward to lawmakers to vote on said that rabbits are the most common animals being reared in cages.

About a half of the egg-laying chickens in the EU are raised in cages and the majority of female pigs spend at least part of their lives in a cage.

Cage farming is already banned in farming accredited as organic in the EU.

Related Topics

Parliament Vote Twitter German Brussels All From Million

Recent Stories

Amitabh Bachchan warns people of spreading Covid-1 ..

52 minutes ago

6 startups partner with corporates through Dubai S ..

55 minutes ago

Murad Raas announces new timings for schools acros ..

1 hour ago

Today PSL Match 16 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultan ..

1 hour ago

Fujairah Crown Prince briefed about plans, project ..

1 hour ago

TECNO to hold a Tech Talk Show for the launch of t ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.