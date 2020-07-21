EU leaders adopt landmark coronavirus rescue package

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :EU leaders approved a 750-billion-euro package to revive their coronavirus-ravaged economies after a tough 90-hour summit on Tuesday, along with a trillion-euro budget for the next seven years.

"Deal!" tweeted European Council president Charles Michel, minutes after the 27 national leaders sat down at the summit's final session.

"Historic day for Europe," said France's President Emmanuel Macron.