UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Leaders Adopt Landmark Coronavirus Rescue Package

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 11:40 AM

EU leaders adopt landmark coronavirus rescue package

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :EU leaders approved a 750-billion-euro package to revive their coronavirus-ravaged economies after a tough 90-hour summit on Tuesday, along with a trillion-euro budget for the next seven years.

"Deal!" tweeted European Council president Charles Michel, minutes after the 27 national leaders sat down at the summit's final session.

"Historic day for Europe," said France's President Emmanuel Macron.

Related Topics

Europe Budget France

Recent Stories

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan soar to 26 ..

13 minutes ago

Federal Cabinet to meet today to discuss political ..

19 minutes ago

UAE Press: Launch of Hope shows that nothing is im ..

43 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate King of Belgium on Nation ..

44 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 21, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.