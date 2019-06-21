UrduPoint.com
EU Leaders Deadlocked Over Brussels' Top Jobs

Fri 21st June 2019

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :European leaders failed to agree Thursday on a new top team to lead efforts to reform their union for the next five years, and postponed a decision for a least a week.

The 28 heads of government met for dinner after Brussels' main political factions refused to fall into line behind a single choice to head the European Commission.

The successor to Jean-Claude Juncker at the head of the EU executive is the key leadership role in Brussels, and without a nominee the leaders were also not able to agree the broader package of appointments, forcing them to call a crisis summit for Sunday June 30 "The European Council has had a full discussion of nominations," summit host Donald Tusk, the president of the leaders' council, said. "There was no majority on any candidate.

"The European Council agreed that there has to be a package reflecting the diversity of the EU.

We will meet again on June 30." The new summit comes just two days before the new European Parliament begins its first session, and the leaders are determined to agree on key appointments before lawmakers choose their own speaker.

French President Emmanuel Macron said parliament's "lead candidate" process for choosing a Commission president is unworkable and that the 28 national leaders must decide.

But Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel defended the political process, and noted that whichever name the leaders come up with will still have to be approved by a majority of MEPs in the assembly.

"Here it has emerged... that there is no majority for one of the top candidates of the political parties," she said.

"We naturally want a joint solution with the parliament."

