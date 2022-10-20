UrduPoint.com

EU Leaders Fight For Common Ground On Energy Prices

Muhammad Irfan Published October 20, 2022 | 02:20 PM

EU leaders fight for common ground on energy prices

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :EU leaders are set for tough talks on how to handle Europe's energy shock Thursday, with capitals at loggerheads over imposing a cap on gas prices pushed skywards by the war in Ukraine.

The bloc's 27 member states have been squabbling for months over measures to lower energy bills, and will arrive at their Brussels summit in a chilly mood.

Countries such as Italy are pushing hard for a swift and ambitious cap on prices, in the teeth of opposition from Germany, the EU's biggest economy.

The political pressure to act is huge with strikes and protests over the cost of living spreading across Europe - notably in France and Belgium - and businesses fearing bankruptcy because of the high bills.

If this summit does not result in a "clear political signal that we...no longer tolerate high gas prices", it will be "Europe's failure", Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said on Monday.

The European Commission, the EU's executive arm, has tried to satisfy the diverging views with a series of proposals that it hopes will help Europeans pay for their heating as winter approaches.

But these have been dismissed as timid by those wanting a clear ceiling on gas prices despite the opposing view - championed by Germany, but also Denmark and the Netherlands - that this would choke off supply or encourage consumption.

The push for a common approach has been further hampered by discord between France and Germany, which burst into the open Wednesday when they delayed a regular meeting between cabinet ministers.

Breakthroughs in the EU are difficult to achieve when the bloc's biggest powers do not see eye to eye and French President Emmanuel Macron and Chancellor Olaf Scholz were set to meet ahead of the summit to mend ties.

"There has been a lot of progress, but no fundamental breakthrough," a senior EU diplomat involved in the negotiations said ahead of the two-day summit.

"Priorities differ: Germany has chosen security of supply because it can afford the high prices, but many countries cannot keep up with the cost," the diplomat added.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Europe France Germany Brussels Progress Italy Belgium Netherlands Denmark Gas From Cabinet Allied Rental Modarba (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Marriyum Aurangzeb leaves for Turkiye on two-day o ..

Marriyum Aurangzeb leaves for Turkiye on two-day official visit

21 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Josh Inglis out from tournamen ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Josh Inglis out from tournament through injury

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka set competitive targ ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka set competitive target for Netherlands

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 10 Namibia Vs. UAE

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 10 Namibia Vs. UAE

2 hours ago
 Power Minister lauds Denmark’s Energy Transition ..

Power Minister lauds Denmark’s Energy Transition Initiative

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 October 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.