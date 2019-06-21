UrduPoint.com
EU Leaders To Hold June 30 Crisis Summit On Bloc's Top Jobs

Sumaira FH 28 seconds ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 08:40 AM

EU leaders to hold June 30 crisis summit on bloc's top jobs

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :EU leaders will hold a crisis summit on June 30 to decide on Names for the bloc's top jobs after lengthy talks in Brussels failed to produce an accord, EU Council president Donald Tusk said.

"The European Council has had a full discussion of nominations," he said.

"There was no majority on any candidate," he added of the multiple positions being discussed.

"The European Council agreed that there has to be a package reflecting the diversity of the EU. We will meet again on June 30."The 28 heads of government had met for dinner after Brussels' main political factions refused to fall into line behind a single choice to head the European Commission.

