UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Leaders To Urge Stronger Crisis Measures After Virus

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 06:00 PM

EU leaders to urge stronger crisis measures after virus

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :European leaders will use video talks this week to call for a special EU crisis centre, saying it is vital to draw "all the lessons" from the coronavirus epidemic.

The 27 leaders will ask EU officials to start work on an "exit strategy" and recovery plan to help rebuild the economy after the havoc wrought by COVID-19 and the drastic shutdown measures taken to fight it.

As travel restrictions and social-distancing measures prevent the leaders gathering in Brussels, they will convene by video conference for their summit on Thursday.

A statement to be issued afterwards -- a draft of which has been obtained by AFP -- will stress that while the current focus is on fighting the pandemic, work on the recovery must begin now.

"This will require an exit strategy, a comprehensive recovery plan and unprecedented investment," the statement says.

The leaders will task the European Commission, the bloc's executive, with preparing a "roadmap for recovery" and an accompanying action plan.

"We must also draw all the lessons of the present crisis and start reflecting on the resilience of our societies when confronted with such events," the declaration says.

It calls for "a more ambitious and wide-ranging crisis management system within the EU, including, for instance, a true European Crisis Management Centre", without giving details of how the centre could work.

Thursday's summit will take stock of measures taken across the bloc to slow the spread of the virus, share medical supplies and promote the search for a vaccine.

Europe has become the heart of the pandemic, with the death tolls in both Italy and Spain overtaking that of China, where the disease first emerged.

Leaders will also look at economic responses to the crisis, which has seen markets crash as country after country imposes lockdowns that suffocate economic activity.

Related Topics

China Brussels Spain Italy Market All From Share Coronavirus

Recent Stories

All cultural sites in Abu Dhabi shut down to ensur ..

2 minutes ago

Death toll rises to eight after woman tested posit ..

10 minutes ago

UAE condemns attack on Sikh temple in central Kabu ..

17 minutes ago

Ministry of Community Development announces preced ..

32 minutes ago

Hazara police chalks out comprehensive security pl ..

20 minutes ago

Virus lockdown makes big dent in Paris air polluti ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.