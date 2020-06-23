EU-led talks between Serbia, Kosovo may resume in July: envoy

Belgrade, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :EU-led talks between Serbia and its former province Kosovo could resume in July, the bloc's special envoy said Monday after meeting with the Serbian president whose ruling party is fresh off an electoral win.

The conflict is one of Europe's most intractable territorial disputes, with Belgrade refusing to accept the independence Kosovo declared after breaking away in a bloody war in the late 1990s.

Both sides have been facing mounting pressure from the West to reboot negotiations that ground to a halt in 2018 after a series of diplomatic tit-for-tats.

"I expect that EU-facilitated dialogue resumes in July in Brussels," Miroslav Lajcak, the EU's Special Envoy on the issue, said following a meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade.

Resolving the lingering conflict is a requisite for either side to make progress on its EU accession dreams.

After cementing the rule of his Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) in a landslide victory Sunday night, Vucic is now heading into the talks with a strengthened position at home.

Aided by a partial opposition boycott, the SNS took home more than 62 percent of the vote, followed by its traditional ally, the Socialist Party, with around 10 percent.

Analysts say the new mandate could give the leader freer reign to tackle the highly sensitive Kosovo issue.

"We are certainly not going to have easy days, when the talks with Pristina resume there will be no easy issues for Serbia," Vucic told press after the meeting with Lajcak, who was previously in Kosovo.

Vucic also affirmed he was "fully committed to the dialogue under EU auspices." The question was raised because the White House recently surprised the region by inviting the Balkan neighbours to a summit on June 27.

The meeting was organised by Washington's special envoy Richard Grenell, who has ruffled feathers in Europe for his brash style and for appearing to overshadow the EU-led process to normalise relations between Serbian and Kosovo.

Grenell has said the meeting will focus mainly on building more economic ties between the neighbours.

Vucic also assured the public that Serbia's recognition of Kosovo will "not be a topic" in Washington.

"We will not allow it," he told local media.

Serbia lost control over Kosovo in 1999, when NATO bombed Serb troops to halt their fighting with Kosovo's ethnic Albanian separatists.

More than 13,000 died in the war, mostly Kosovo Albanians, who form a majority in the former province.

