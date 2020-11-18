UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Looks At More Sanctions On Belarus Regime

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 05:30 PM

EU looks at more sanctions on Belarus regime

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :The European Union will look at imposing further economic sanctions on the regime of Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko at a meeting of European affairs ministers on Thursday, diplomats said.

The EU already sanctioned Lukashenko, his son and 53 others for the violent repression of Belarusians protesting results of the August 9 presidential election, which the opposition, the EU and Canada called fraudulent.

"All options are open. Sectoral sanctions are on the table," one diplomat told AFP. "It will be up to the ministers to decide the nature of the measures to adopt." A spokesman for EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said extra sanctions were being considered after the death a week ago of an opposition activist, 31-year-old Roman Bondarenko, after he was savagely beaten in detention.

No sanctions announcement was expected immediately at Thursday's ministers' meeting because it is being held by videolink, owing to coronavirus measures, which weakens its decision-making authority.

But sources said the ministers could launch a procedure with a view to having sanctions adopted unanimously by the 27 member states.

The existing sanctions by the EU prohibit the Belarusian officials getting visas and freezing their assets in the bloc.

But "nothing has changed on the ground", a European diplomat said. "Pressure has to be maintained and political push is needed."Belarusians continue to demonstrate against Lukashenko despite repression and intimidation by plainclothes police and security forces.

The exiled leader of the opposition, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, has been urging Europe to go further with its sanctions against Lukashenko's regime.

Related Topics

Election Police Europe Canada European Union Belarus August All Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Era of pure-bred Arabian horses witnessing current ..

20 minutes ago

Commander Qatar Emiri Air Force Called On Chief Of ..

33 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,292 new COVID-19 cases, 890 recove ..

35 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Moroccan King on Indep ..

35 minutes ago

DCT Abu Dhabi’s MAKTABA launches ‘Creative Rea ..

35 minutes ago

Shadab Khan to captain Team of HBL PSL 2020

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.